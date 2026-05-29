PM statement on Russian drone hit in Romania: 29 May 2026
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on Russian drone hit in Romania.
Last night a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace and hit a residential building, injuring civilians. This is a serious violation of NATO airspace. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure threatens the security of our entire continent. The UK unreservedly condemns such strikes.
Time and again, Russia has shown it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours. That must not be allowed to stand.
We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, with Romania, and with all our NATO allies in the face of continued Russian aggression.