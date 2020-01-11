PM statement on Northern Ireland

This is a momentous day. As we begin a new decade, we can now look forward to a brighter future for all in Northern Ireland with an Executive that can transform public services and improve people’s lives.

The parties of Northern Ireland have shown great leadership in coming together to accept this fair and balanced deal in the interests of everyone in Northern Ireland.

After three years without devolved Government, an Executive can now get on with the job of delivering much needed reforms to the health service, education and justice.

We could not have got this far without the Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith who has dedicated himself to this process and has worked closely with the Northern Ireland parties and Irish Government to make this happen.