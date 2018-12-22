PM statement on Lord Ashdown

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Lord Ashdown.

Paddy Ashdown served his country with distinction from his career in the Royal Marines and intelligence services, as Member of Parliament for Yeovil, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and later as High Representative of the International Community and EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He dedicated his life to public service and he will be sorely missed. My thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.