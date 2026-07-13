PM statement on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani: 13 July 2026
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
It is with profound sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Father Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. His Highness was a respected leader who dedicated many years of service to Qatar and whose legacy will endure both in Qatar and beyond. He was also a valued friend of the United Kingdom and helped build the close partnership our two countries enjoy today.
Sheikh Hamad’s leadership will be remembered for its vision, wisdom, and selfless commitment to his country. I extend my sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to his family, loved ones, and the people of Qatar.