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Press release

PM statement in response to flooding along the Nepal-China border: 26 August 2026

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's statement in response to flooding along the Nepal-China border.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Andy Burnham MP
Published:
27 August 2026

These scenes emerging from along the Nepal-China border are devastating. My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of British nationals missing in this tragedy.

We will do everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region and are in touch with the relevant authorities to offer support.

I urge British nationals in the region to follow guidance from the local authorities and follow our travel advice.

Updates to this page

Published 27 August 2026