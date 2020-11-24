PM reiterates commitment to Overseas Territories

The Prime Minister addressed leaders of the Overseas Territories this afternoon as part of the UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

He set out the UK’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Overseas Territories as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the UK’s intention to strengthen ties with the Overseas Territories as the Transition Period ends, and build a new relationship with our European friends and partners.

Recalling his visits to Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands in 2017 following Hurricane Irma, the Prime Minister affirmed that the UK will always stand by the Overseas Territories in any crisis they face.

Addressing the JMC, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Do not forget that the UK is absolutely committed to you, to your futures and to our partnership. As we go forward and recover from this pandemic, we want to make sure that we build back greener and that we look after island economies that are so vulnerable to climate change. In spite of everything, of the difficulties we are going through, we remember that we are united by deep ties of kinship and friendship and history and values. We in the UK government are going to make sure we continue to intensify that partnership.

The Joint Ministerial Council is being held over two days and will conclude on Thursday 26 November.