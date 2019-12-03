Press release
PM met President Trump at Downing Street: 3 December 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Trump of the United States of America at Downing Street.
A Downing Street spokesman said:
The Prime Minister met President Trump this evening at Downing Street.
They looked forward to tomorrow’s NATO Leaders’ Meeting and reflected on the importance of the Alliance to our shared security.
The leaders welcomed the recent increases in defence spending by NATO member states and agreed on the need for the Alliance to be unified in the face of new and evolving threats.
The Prime Minister also updated the President on this afternoon’s meeting between France, Germany, Turkey and the UK to discuss the situation in Syria.