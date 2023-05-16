PM meets with President of the European Court of Human Rights: 16 May 2023

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Judge Síofra O’Leary, at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland today.

The Prime Minister congratulated President O’Leary on her election and paid tribute to her leadership on ensuring accountability in interstate and individual cases in relation to alleged human rights violations by Russia.

The Prime Minister and Court President discussed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law throughout Europe.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure all of Europe is working together to uphold these values and tackle the challenges we face, including illegal migration.

The Prime Minister and Court President also discussed procedures before the ECtHR, which the latter regularly reviews, including Rule 39 interim measures.