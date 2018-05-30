PM meets European Roundtable of Industrialists: 30 May 2018

The Prime Minister welcomed representatives from the European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT) to Downing Street and set out the Government’s desire to hear views from businesses in the UK and across Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

She spoke about the need to ensure our future economic partnership with the EU is ambitious and comprehensive, going beyond existing models, as she set out in her Mansion House speech. EU Exit Secretary David Davis then provided an update on progress in the negotiations.

On customs, the Prime Minister explained the work that was underway on the two customs models and underlined the importance of ensuring that our future trading arrangements with the EU are as frictionless as possible, delivering on the commitments to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and allowing the UK to pursue an independent trade policy.

The PM recognised the necessity of providing certainty for businesses, pointing to the agreement of an implementation period at the European Council in March to provide time to allow businesses to prepare for the new arrangements.

The attendees discussed regulatory standards, with the Prime Minister and David Davis reiterating the UK’s commitment to maintain high standards.

There was consensus that reaching a robust agreement on data-sharing is vital to our future economic and security relationship with the EU.

The PM finished by thanking ERT members for an open and productive discussion, and they agreed to continue the dialogue on the issues discussed.

Attendees

Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman, ERT, Chairman, BP

Vittorio Colao Vice-Chairman, ERT, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg President and CEO, Norsk Hydro

Paul Bulcke Chairman, Nestlé

Ignacio Galán Chairman and CEO, Iberdrola

Moya Greene Chief Executive Officer, Royal Mail Group

Paul Hermelin Group Chairman and CEO, Capgemini

Frans van Houten President and CEO, Royal Philips

Harald Krüger Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW Group

Rafael del Pino Chairman, Ferrovial

Tony Smurfit Group Chief Executive, Smurfit Kappa Group

Johannes Teyssen Chairman and CEO, E.ON