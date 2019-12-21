PM meets Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas: 21 December 2019

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas of Estonia today, during a visit to meet British troops stationed in the country over Christmas.

He thanked Prime Minister Ratas for the support and hospitality Estonia has shown in hosting British Armed Forces personnel at the Tapa military base.

The leaders discussed the close partnership between the UK and Estonia, in particular our joint security and defence cooperation. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s unconditional commitment to Estonia’s regional security through NATO.

The two leaders discussed the need to work together to address shared global challenges and the Prime Minister invited Prime Minister Ratas to attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow next year.