PM meets Chancellor Merkel: 5 July 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

During the Prime Minister’s meeting with Chancellor Merkel in Berlin today, the two leaders held productive and positive talks across a range of topics.

Their talks began with a constructive discussion about the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union. The Prime Minister confirmed that the Cabinet would tomorrow consider and decide a substantial way forward, which would enable the pace and intensity of negotiations to increase.

The Prime Minister updated Chancellor Merkel on the latest situation in Amesbury. The two also discussed the upcoming NATO summit, where the Prime Minister said it was vital for all countries to display solidarity and unity.

The Prime Minister also looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merkel to next week’s Western Balkans summit in London and said the event would send a strong signal of our shared commitment to the region.