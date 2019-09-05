PM meeting with Vice President Mike Pence: 5 September 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met US Vice President Mike Pence in Downing Street today.

They discussed their two countries’ close working relationship and the Vice President’s visit to Ireland this week, with the Prime Minister reaffirming the UK’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

Both reiterated their commitment to negotiating an ambitious free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU. They agreed that setting up the UK-US Special Relationship Economic Working Group was a positive step.

They also had a discussion on international issues including Hong Kong and Iran.