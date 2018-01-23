Press release
PM meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: 22 January 2018
Prime Minister Theresa may met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
A No 10 spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister attended a part of the National Security Adviser’s meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at 10 Downing Street today.
They discussed the continuing depth and breadth of the special relationship.
They agreed on the importance of the international community coming together to counter Iran’s destabilising regional activity, and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to the Iran nuclear deal.
Published 23 January 2018