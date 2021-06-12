PM meeting with UN Secretary General Guterres: 12 June 2021

The Prime Minister met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

The Prime Minister gave his support to Secretary Guterres’ vision for a more integrated UN and reiterated the UK’s support for a strong United Nations and joined-up global action on issues like pandemic preparedness and climate change.

He also welcomed the World Health Assembly’s decision to discuss a treaty on pandemic preparedness later this year. The Prime Minister and Secretary General agreed on the need for universal support from the G7 to take this forward.

The leaders discussed plans for the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year. They agreed on the need for countries to step up and make ambitious commitments to cut carbon emissions and phase out the use of coal.

They discussed a number of international issues including the situations in Yemen, Syria and Libya, the Cyprus peace process, the need for a return to democracy in Myanmar and Afghanistan.