PM meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: 22 September 2021

The Prime Minister met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN General Assembly in New York.

They agreed that in the little time remaining ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow it would be important to scale up global ambition to cut emissions by 2030 and ensure more countries signed up to net zero by 2050. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of policies to phase out unabated coal power, rollout electric vehicles and end deforestation as critical to get the planet on track to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees.

They reflected on the discussions during Monday’s UN Climate Roundtable, which they jointly hosted and in which developing countries highlighted the urgent need to deliver on the $100bn in climate finance. In this regard they welcomed the commitment made by President Biden to double America’s contribution. They agreed that the gap that remained needed to be addressed and filled ahead of COP26

The leaders looked forward to staying in close touch in the coming weeks.