PM meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: 14 June 2021

The Prime Minister met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO Summit in Brussels today.

The Prime Minister and President discussed the fight against coronavirus and their countries’ respective vaccine rollouts. They agreed on the importance of working together to defeat the pandemic and work towards the resumption of travel between the UK and Turkey.

The leaders agreed to work to deepen the relationship between the UK and Turkey in a range of areas including trade and defence.

The Prime Minister welcomed the de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed the importance of reaching a settlement in Cyprus through the UN-led process.

The Prime Minister and President also discussed a range of other foreign policy issues including Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.