News story
PM meeting with the UN Secretary-General: 24 September 2019
The Prime Minister met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today at the General Assembly.
They discussed efforts to tackle climate change and the Secretary-General welcomed the UK’s leadership on this agenda.
They also discussed foreign policy issues, including Yemen, Libya and Syria. On Iran, they agreed on the importance of deescalating tensions.
More broadly the Secretary-General thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued strong support for the work of the United Nations.