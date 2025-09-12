PM meeting with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland: 12 September 2025

The Prime Minister hosted the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning at Chequers.

The leaders agreed the relationship between the United Kingdom and Ireland was very strong and good progress across all areas of the relationship had been made since the UK-Ireland summit in Liverpool earlier this year.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders said they were appalled by the strike in Doha this week and the intolerable scenes in Gaza. They agreed it was essential to end the man-made famine, get aid in at scale, release the hostages and find a pathway to a two-state solution to deliver peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister condemned Russia’s increased recklessness in recent weeks, including the outrageous violation of Poland’s airspace and attacks on the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv. He committed to working with partners in the Coalition of the Willing, including Ireland, to step up support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin’s regime.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach said they were close to setting out a framework to address the Legacy issues from the Troubles that continued to hang over victims, survivors and families.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.