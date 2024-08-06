PM meeting with the Sultan of Oman: 6 August 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik al Said, to Downing Street this morning.

The Prime Minister began by highlighting the historic relationship between the UK and Oman, noting the special friendship, spanning over 400 years.

The leaders discussed the broad areas of cooperation between their two countries, including defence, security and trade, which they both looked forward to strengthening.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister emphasised the clear and urgent the need for de-escalation and urged all parties in the region to exercise restraint.

On Gaza, The Prime Minister reiterated the need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians. Both agreed on the need for a two-state solution through a peace process.

They looked forward to working closely together in the future.