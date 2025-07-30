PM meeting with the Sultan of Oman: 30 July 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, to Downing Street today.

The leaders began by discussing the horrific scenes of hunger and devastation in Gaza and agreed this cannot continue. They reiterated the call for significant volumes of aid to urgently reach the people in Gaza and the Prime Minister confirmed UK support for Jordanian air drops to deliver aid swiftly to Gaza’s most vulnerable.

The Prime Minister updated His Majesty on his conversations with other leaders in recent days, and both agreed on the need for a longer-term peace plan, which includes a pathway to recognition. They both reiterated the need for Hamas to release all hostages, disarm and sign up to a ceasefire, and accept that they will play no role in the future of Gaza.

On Iran, the Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for Oman’s continued efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to avoid a return to conflict and ensure peace and security in the region.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing UK-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) trade talks, and the Prime Minister outlined the huge potential for the UK economy and British businesses through this trade deal. They agreed to further collaboration between the UK on Oman in areas such as energy, technology, defence and security.

They agreed to keep in touch.