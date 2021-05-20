PM meeting with the President of Gabon: 20 May 2021
The Prime Minister met with the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, at Downing Street today.
They discussed our shared efforts to tackle climate change and Gabon’s leadership in regional negotiations ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
President Ondimba updated the Prime Minister on the ongoing work to protect Gabon’s rich biodiversity and rainforests, which play a vital role in cutting global CO2 emissions.
They agreed to continue working together closely ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November.