PM meeting with the leader of the Belarusian opposition: 3 June 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, at Downing Street yesterday.

The Prime Minister began by underlining the UK’s support for a free and democratic Belarus. He condemned Lukashenko’s ongoing attacks on democracy, and the ongoing detention of political prisoners in the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for the use of sanctions to apply ongoing pressure to the regime.

Ms Tikhanovskaya also updated on her recent visit to Kyiv, and the leaders discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Finally, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Ms Tikhanovskaya for her bravery in campaigning for a free and democratic Belarus.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.