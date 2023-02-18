PM meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: February 18 2023

The Prime Minister met the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Munich today.

He paid tribute to the role Chancellor Scholz has played in eliminating Germany’s energy dependence on Russia and transforming Germany’s defence.

The leaders agreed on the need to sustain the record level of international support for Ukraine. They agreed recent international offers of main battle tanks and other equipment would be transformational on the ground.

The Prime Minster stressed the need for allies to think not just about securing peace in the short term, but about strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defences.

The leaders also discussed the importance of strengthening NATO, and expressed their support for Swedish and Finnish accession.