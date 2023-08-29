PM meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait: 29 August 2023

The Prime Minister welcomed his Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, to Downing Street today.

He welcomed the historic and strong friendship between the UK and Kuwait, which has endured for 125 years. As we mark the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Kuwait Investment Office in London, the leaders witnessed the signing of a new UK-Kuwait Investment Partnership which will drive significant new investment into UK industries and support Kuwait’s changing economy.

The Prime Minister noted opportunities to diversify Kuwaiti investments in the UK, driving growth in both countries in new sectors, from life sciences to technology.

The leaders also discussed work to deepen our longstanding cooperation on defence, including in cyber security. The Prime Minister welcomed Kuwait’s constructive role in upholding regional security and the Crown Prince’s support for diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.