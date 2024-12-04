PM meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 4 December 2024

The Prime Minister hosted The Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Downing Street this afternoon.

He began by welcoming a significant milestone in the UK and Qatar’s new clean energy partnership, and the initial £1 billion commitment made by Qatar.

The two leaders agreed that the countries’ thriving investment relationship would continue to grow and deliver significant benefits for both countries.

Turning to defence, the Prime Minister reflected on the UK’s close cooperation with Qatar and the leaders discussed their ambition to go further to strengthen their unique partnership.

Finally, the Prime Minister commended Qatar’s leadership in mediation in the Middle East, including their role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza. He added that we must continue to push for all hostages to be released, including British national Emily Damari.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.