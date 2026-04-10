PM meeting with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman of Qatar: 10 April 2026

The Prime Minister met the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his Excellency the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman in Doha this morning.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s solidarity with Qatar following Iran’s indefensible attacks and his gratitude for keeping UK nationals living in the country safe.

He added that the UK-Qatar Joint Squadron had worked well together to defend the region in a time of need. Now that the ceasefire has been agreed, he said, this brought some relief but work must be done to ensure it turns into a lasting peace.

They affirmed their strong support for initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and for the principle of freedom of navigation. The Prime Minister set out how the UK was convening partners on the political, military and logistical steps necessary.

They committed to further strengthen their relationship, including on defence cooperation economic growth.

The Prime Minister said that his visit to the Gulf had been productive and they looked forward to speaking further soon.