PM meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland: 18 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon.

The leaders began with a constructive discussion on a framework for dealing with legacy and underscored the importance of a way forward that built consensus.

Turning to the shared challenges faced by the UK and Ireland, including on trade and growth, the leaders agreed on the importance of working closely together to deliver for people in both countries.

The Prime Minister also updated on his recent visits by the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both the Prime Minister and Taoiseach welcomed the closer relationship between the UK and the EU.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.