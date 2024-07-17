PM meeting with Taoiseach Harris of Ireland: 17 July 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris discussed close relations between the United Kingdom and Ireland and agreed that the time was right for a reset of the partnership.

They noted that the ties which bind both countries span geography and history, family and business, politics and culture, and agreed to work together over the coming weeks to put in place arrangements to support, encourage and strengthen all aspects of relations.

As a first step towards rebuilding this unique partnership, the Prime Minister and Taoiseach committed to Annual Summits at which they will take stock of joint work to deepen and reinvigorate cooperation.

They discussed the Good Friday Agreement as co-guarantors and their shared commitment to its principles and institutions, and to furthering prosperity and reconciliation in Northern Ireland. They discussed legacy issues, working to support all communities and victims in Northern Ireland.

Their discussions also covered global issues including support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. They both agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis. The Taoiseach welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to closer cooperation with the European Union.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach agreed to meet again in Dublin on 7 September.