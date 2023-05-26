PM meeting with Sundar Pichai: 26 May 2023

The Prime Minister met with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet – the parent company of Google – at the Government’s Darlington Economic Campus.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr Pichai for Google’s role at the heart of the UK’s technology ecosystem, and they spoke about opportunities for growth in the industry.

They discussed the UK’s strengths and ambitions in cementing its position as a science and technology superpower, reflecting on recent government announcements, including the publication of the AI White Paper.

On Artificial Intelligence, they spoke about striking the right balance to ensure the right regulatory guardrails are in place, whilst driving forward innovation. They discussed possible opportunities for industry and international collaboration on safe and responsible AI development and agreed to remain in touch on this issue.