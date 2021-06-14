PM meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez: 14 June 2021

The Prime Minister met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the NATO Summit in Brussels today.

The leaders discussed their shared commitment to deepening the already strong UK-Spain bilateral relationship across a huge range of issues including trade, defence and security. They also said they would continue to work together to tackle Covid.

They agreed that the political agreement on Gibraltar, reached on 31st December, provided a framework for a future agreement with the EU and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sanchez for his pragmatic approach on this issue. They leaders also agreed that the UK and Spain both have a role to play in bringing prosperity to the whole region.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister said a constructive way forward needs to be found which preserves both the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the territorial integrity of the UK.

The Prime Minister looked forward to working with Prime Minister Sanchez ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit to build on the progress made at last year’s Summit in Madrid. They agreed that large economies have an essential role to play in helping low and middle-income countries to grow their economies in a green and sustainable way.