PM meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte: 1 October 2025

The Prime Minister met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this afternoon in Copenhagen ahead of the European Political Community summit tomorrow.

The leaders began by reflecting on the recent developments on Ukraine and welcomed President Trump’s strong statement in response to Russia’s stalling tactics on a peace deal. They agreed that Putin could not win the war and continues to lie to the Russian people about his successes.

Turning to NATO, both leaders recognised the value of the Eastern Sentry in deterring further reckless aggression from Russia towards the Alliance, while acknowledging the need to consider all options to bolster defences further.

The Prime Minister noted that partners needed to continue to defend the Eastern flank, while remaining sharply focused on equipping Ukraine and its armed forces so they can continue to repel Russia’s illegal invasion.

They agreed to keep in close touch.