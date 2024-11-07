PM meeting with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland: 7 November 2024
The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk at the European Political Community meeting in Budapest today.
They discussed their desire to deepen their existing partnership across defence and security, particularly in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
They also discussed the ongoing challenges posed by illegal migration across Europe, and agreed that they would work together more closely to tackle organised immigration crime.
They looked forward to meeting again soon.