PM meeting with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland: 27 May 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, at RAF Northolt and a nearby military museum today.

The leaders began by reflecting on the historic relationship between the UK and Poland, including the strong links between the Polish community and RAF Northolt, where the 303 Polish Fighter Squadron had been based in the Second World War.

That military relationship was the foundation for the strong friendship the two countries shared today, the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on the new Northolt Treaty they signed together, the leaders discussed how it marked a generational step up in defence and security cooperation between the two countries, which would strengthen NATO and European security, particularly on hybrid and modern threats.

Both Prime Ministers underlined the importance of Europe stepping up in NATO to ensure security across the continent. The increase in defence spending seen from Allies had to be coupled with strong alliances within Europe, they both agreed.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders reiterated their steadfast support for the Ukranian people and condemned Russia’s continued aggression. It was vital a just and lasting peace was secured for Ukraine and peace restored in Europe, the leaders agreed.

The leaders also discussed the UK’s ambition to be closer to the European Union, both to protect security and boost prosperity, and the Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Tusk’s support on the issue.

Moving on to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the need for the ceasefire to hold. A swift diplomatic resolution that leads to a lasting settlement was vital, the Prime Minister said.

Both looked forward to seeing one another again soon.