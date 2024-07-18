PM meeting with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland: 18 July 2024

The Prime Minister met Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Blenheim Palace today, as part of the European Political Community meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Tusk for attending the summit, and said he was looking forward to advancing the UK and Poland’s close friendship.

That relationship was not just based on historic ties but also shared values, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the UK and Poland could do more together on sectors of national importance, such as energy and defence.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and agreed on the need to never relent in the face of Russian aggression.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.”