PM meeting with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland: 17 January 2025

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk today in Warsaw.

The leaders had a warm and productive discussion, beginning by reflecting on the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer’s visit to Auschwitz and how 80 years on from its liberation, the world must never forget the atrocities committed there.

The UK and Poland are close allies and share an important relationship which the leaders agreed to continue to strengthen to deliver economic growth, security and prosperity for both countries.

They were delighted to announce the start of talks on a new Defence and Security Treaty, which will bring the UK and Poland even closer together to tackle shared threats – including Putin’s ongoing aggression, the vile people smuggling gangs fueling illegal migration, and protecting our energy security.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Tusk on his recent visit and meetings with President Zelenskyy. It was vital that international partners continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the leaders agreed.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.