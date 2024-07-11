PM meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 11 July 2024

The Prime Minister met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit this afternoon.

They agreed on the importance of a strong UK-Canada relationship based on our shared values, and warmly welcomed the opportunity to deepen the partnership between our two countries.

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership on Ukraine, including Canada’s significant financial support so far. Both leaders agreed we must continue to stand alongside Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Discussing the situation in Israel and Gaza, they both agreed an immediate ceasefire is vital in order to get hostages out, get humanitarian aid in and make progress towards a two-state solution.

The two leaders agreed to work more closely together on what we can do to strengthen our relationships with the Commonwealth, and agreed to keep in touch ahead of the next Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting later this year.