PM meeting with Prime Minister Takaichi of Japan: 14 June 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi for a meeting in Downing Street today.

The leaders celebrated upgrading the strategic partnership between the UK and Japan and bringing in a new era of cooperation between our two countries.

They welcomed the signing of the UK-Japan Frontier Technology Partnership, enhancing world-leading British research capabilities with Japan’s advanced manufacturing, along with a joint Economic Security Declaration for advancing cooperation on economic security.

The Prime Minister also welcomed significant new Japanese investment into the UK, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, including in real estate and financial services.

The leaders discussed the conflict in the Middle East, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of resilient global supply chains and free trade.

On defence, they agreed to deepen industrial collaboration, including through a new Defence Capability and Industrial Council. They also welcomed closer work together including the shared commitment to the Global Combat Air Programme.

They looked forward to meeting again at next week’s G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains and building further on the close partnership in the months ahead.