PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre  of Norway: 9 May 2025

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway this afternoon onboard a Norwegian coastguard vessel.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Støre for hosting the Joint Expeditionary Force summit today. It was a vital forum to address evolving defence and security issues, the leaders agreed.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing steadfast support to Ukraine and welcomed President Trump’s ongoing efforts to deliver a secure and lasting peace.

The leaders also discussed joint efforts between the UK and Norway to protect critical subsea infrastructure to safeguard economic security and working people at home. The Prime Minister updated on his visit to the Carrier Strike Group last month and thanked Prime Minister Støre for Norway’s vital contribution to the deployment.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, both agreed the situation on the ground was intolerable and more needed to be done to secure a lasting peace that delivered long-term security and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The Prime Ministers also welcomed the signing of the Green Industrial Partnership by UK and Norwegian energy ministers earlier this week.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.