PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 7 July 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre at the British Residence in Ankara today.

Kicking off discussions, the leaders reflected on both the UK and Norway’s success in the FIFA World Cup. The Prime Minister underlined the strength of the UK team and said while the UK and Norway were close allies and friends, when it came to the match on Saturday all bets were off.

Turning to the NATO Summit in Ankara, the leaders welcomed the strong unity among Allies ahead of tomorrow’s session of the North Atlantic Council.

They underlined their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed how Allies could continue to ensure Ukraine secured the means necessary to push back Russian forces.

On the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts to ensure a longstanding ceasefire, and the Prime Minister updated on the UK’s military assets in the region.

Turning to defence spending, the two leaders underlined the importance of joint procurement to ensure value for money across major defence projects.

They looked forward to further discussions over dinner this evening.