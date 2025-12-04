PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 4 December 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre to the UK today.

The leaders began by celebrating the UK-Norway Lunna House Agreement signed today by their defence ministers, which will boost Euro-Atlantic security, and increase our warfighting readiness.

As part of the landmark agreement, the UK and Norway will increasingly operate side-by-side in the North Atlantic to tackle the shared Russian threat – with a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years.

The Prime Minister underlined that the UK-Norway relationship is both strong and strategic, and the leaders discussed the recent £10bn frigate deal, which will support 4,000 UK jobs.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Støre for his unwavering commitment to the Coalition of the Willing and they both agreed that we must all continue to ramp up the pressure on Putin to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders then travelled to RAF Lossiemouth where they thanked troops for their dedication and their service this Christmas. The Prime Minister announced that 35,000 service personnel will receive help with the cost of travel to reunite with loved ones in the UK this festive period.

The leaders also spoke to the UK and Norwegian crews of the P-8 aircrafts deployed as part of maritime patrols in the North Atlantic, as well as seeing UK typhoon pilots, and heard first-hand about their work.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.