PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre  of Norway: 18 July 2024

The Prime Minister met Jonas Støre , the Prime Minister of Norway at Blenheim Palace today, as part of the European Political Community meeting.

The Prime Minister reflected on the close friendship between the UK and Norway, which was built on historic ties and a shared outlook.

The Prime Minister said he was also proud of the close defence partnership between the two countries, and said he hoped the UK and Norway could go further in the coming years to uphold stability in the High North

The leaders also discussed the importance of energy security, including how both countries could work together on green energy and renewables. The leaders agreed that they should initiate a Norwegian-UK partnership on security and energy transition.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.