PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre  of Norway: 16 December 2024

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Bergen, Norway, today to sign a new Strategic Partnership.

Norway was one of the UK’s closest allies and an important defence and security partner, and a critical supporter of European security, the Prime Minister said.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he was focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025. That included using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to crack down on critical revenue sources funding Putin’s war machine.

The UK and Norway’s steadfast support for Ukraine was amplified throughout the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a grouping made up of some of Ukraine’s strongest and most ardent supporters, the leaders agreed.

Both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of the JEF, which was vital to supporting security in the North Atlantic and the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Discussing the need to outpace evolving threats, including in the cyber domain, the leaders agreed on the importance of working closely with NATO allies in all areas of defence and security.

The leaders also discussed the important cultural and education ties between the UK and Norway and welcomed the new North Sea University Partnership between the two countries. It was a further signal of the strong friendship between the two countries, the leaders said.

They looked forward to the JEF Summit later this evening.