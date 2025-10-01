PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre  of Norway: 1 October 2025

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway in Copenhagen this evening ahead of the European Political Community summit tomorrow.

The leaders reflected on the thriving and fast-growing partnership between their two countries, and welcomed how this had already led to Norway selecting the UK to provide frigates to its navy, an agreement worth £10 billion and creating 4,000 jobs.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing close work with Norway to place further economic pressure on Russia, particularly the shadow fleet, in the face of Putin’s brazen aggression in Europe.

They looked forward to seeing each other at the EPC Summit tomorrow.