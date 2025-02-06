PM meeting with Prime Minister Schoof of the Netherlands: 6 February 2025

The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Downing Street today.

The leaders reflected on the UK and Netherlands’ strong friendship and shared approach to global challenges. They talked about the successes of existing cooperation on tackling organised crime, including the people smuggling gangs driving illegal migration. The Prime Minister set out the UK’s approach to disrupting these criminals, and agreed further cooperation with the Netherlands on this issue.

The Prime Minister then reflected on his attendance at the Informal European Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, and his ambition to strengthen cooperation with the EU for mutual benefit through the UK-EU reset.

Discussing Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s iron-clad support and the leaders underscored their commitment to working together so that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position. They agreed to work towards a new bilateral security partnership led by their Foreign Ministers.

Turning to technology and innovation, the leaders agreed on the importance of moving at pace to seize on the opportunities offered by new and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, quantum and semiconductors, and agreed to pursue a new innovation partnership to accelerate growth in key technologies.

On the subject of energy, the Prime Minister shared details on his plans to make it easier to build nuclear infrastructure in the UK. The leaders agreed to work towards a new agreement on sustainable energy, including nuclear, and both agreed on the importance of energy security.

The leaders looked forward to the fact direct Eurostar services between London and the Netherlands are set to restart on Monday, and hoped to speak again soon.