PM meeting with Prime Minister Schoof of the Netherlands: 24 June 2025

The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague today.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Schoof for his hospitality, adding that he was delighted to return to the city.

Discussing the significant investment pledge made at this year’s summit, the Prime Minister said it was vital the next generation was able to enjoy the same peace and security that Allies had today.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed now was the time for diplomacy to prevail.

On Ukraine, the leaders underscored the need to secure a just and lasting peace, and to step up support through shared industrial capability and defence innovation.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again later today.