PM meeting with Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain: 3 September 2025

The Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez at Downing Street today, in the first bilateral to be held in either capital for seven years.

The leaders began by discussing the opportunity between the two countries to take the relationship to the next level. As two of Europe’s largest democracies, the UK and Spain were uniquely placed to tackle shared challenges and drive forward growth and prosperity for working people in both countries, the leaders agreed.

Discussing Ukraine, the leaders agreed on the importance of securing a just and lasting peace and looked ahead to the Coalition of the Willing call tomorrow.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza, and the Prime Minister reiterated the need to see all hostages released, the acceleration of aid and the continuation of work towards framework for peace that will set out tangible steps to turn a ceasefire into long-term security in Gaza.

Turning to trade and investment, the Prime Minister welcomed the strong ties between the two countries, with Spain cementing itself as the fifth largest source of foreign direct investment into the UK.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.