PM meeting with Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain: 18 July 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, to Oxfordshire this afternoon.

The Prime Minister set out his plan to reset the United Kingdom’s position on the international stage and said he hoped the change in approach would forge the way for an agreement on Gibraltar that worked for all parties.

The leaders also discussed the generational challenges facing Europe, including Russian disinformation, the climate crisis and illegal migration.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the UK and Spain could work even closer together to tackle such issues in the coming months.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.