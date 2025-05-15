PM meeting with Prime Minister Rama of Albania: 15 May 2025

The Prime Minister was hosted by Prime Minister Edi Rama in Albania today, ahead of the European Political Community summit tomorrow.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Rama for Albania’s warm hospitality and the leaders reflected on the significance of the first official visit by a UK Prime Minister.

They noted the UK and Albania’s joint work on tackling migration and sharing intelligence had been crucial in stemming the flow of migrants from the country.

The two countries agreed they would take that work even further with the updated UK-Albania Strategic Partnership agreed today. The Prime Minister said the model between the UK and Albania had been such a success, he wanted to roll out the approach with partners across Europe through the Joint Migration Taskforce, which both leaders welcomed the expansion of.

Reflecting on the partnership, the Prime Minister also welcomed the addition of strengthened defence cooperation between the two countries and growing economic ties.

Discussing the European Political Community summit tomorrow, both leaders agreed it was a crucial moment for Europe to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and commitment to shared security.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again tomorrow.