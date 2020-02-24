PM meeting with Prime Minister Plenković: 24 February 2020

The Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Plenković of the Republic of Croatia this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began the meeting by wishing Prime Minister Plenković success with the EU Presidency which began in January this year.

In their first meeting since the general election, the Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to the bilateral relationship with Croatia and spoke about the two countries’ shared priorities such as climate change, defence, security and people to people links.

The leaders spoke about the future relationship between the EU and the UK. The Prime Minister set out the UK’s vision based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals and centred on free trade.

The Prime Minister highlighted that we are not seeking a special or bespoke agreement, but rather one like those the EU has already struck with other friendly countries like Canada. He emphasised that the UK will not extend the transition period or accept any arrangements which subordinate us to EU rules.

The leaders also spoke about the situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the wider Western Balkans region. The meeting ended with the leaders looking forward to COP26 in November.