PM meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia: 4 May 2026

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Pashinyan for hosting the European Political Community summit.

He commended the significant steps Armenia had taken to secure peace in the region and thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for his leadership on the issue.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s support for Armenia’s resilience through counter-disinformation, cyber security and supporting an independent judiciary and media industry.

As part of discussions, the leaders agreed a new UK-Armenia Strategic Partnership to strengthen cooperation on defence and security, economic growth and democratic resilience.

The leaders looked forward to staying in touch.